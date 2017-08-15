Guam radio stations freak out island with emergency alert

Story highlights Two radio stations broadcast an unscheduled test of the emergency broadcast system

Naturally, in a time of heightened tensions with North Korea, people panicked for a bit

(CNN) Times are tense on Guam right now. They got a lot more tense just after midnight local time on Tuesday when a pair of radio stations on the island conducted an unscheduled test of the Emergency Alert Broadcast System, triggering a temporary ripple of panic throughout the Pacific US territory.

But there was no emergency -- or missiles flying through the air, for that matter. Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense said the stations, KTWG and KSTO, had simply made a mistake.

"The unauthorized test was NOT connected to any emergency, threat or warning," the agency said in a statement posted to its Facebook page. "GHS/OCD has worked with (the stations) to ensure the human error will not occur again. There is no scheduled test of the EAS or All Hazards Alert Warning System sirens today."

No one answered CNN's calls to the radio stations for comment.

The message, which was also apparently broadcast on some TV stations on the island, said a "civil danger warning" had been issued for Guam.

