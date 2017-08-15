3 Britons to be caned in Singapore after admitting role in woman's assault

Story highlights Men initially accused of rape but plead guilty to reduced charge

Three sentenced to jail time and caning

(CNN) Three British men accused of rape will be caned in Singapore after pleading guilty to a lesser crime, according to court documents.

The three were sentenced Tuesday to caning and jail time. Khong Tam Thanh, Vu Thai Son and Le Michael are British citizens of Vietnamese descent, according to Singapore's Straits Times, which gave their ages as 22, 24 and 24, respectively.

They all pleaded guilty to one charge each of "aggravated outrage of modesty ... while using wrongful restraint," a reduced charge as part of a plea bargain with authorities.

In addition, Thanh and Vu pleaded guilty to an additional charge of outrage of modesty in the sexual assault.

The crime took place early on September 10 in a Singaporean hotel, according to The Straits Times.

