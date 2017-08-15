The world's tallest buildings
An aerial shot shows progress on Dubai Creek Tower. When completed it will be 3,045ft high, and should it top out before The Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia, it will become the world's tallest man-made structure.
The Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A new mega-tall skyscraper aims to be the tallest in the world, upon completion in 2020. "The Tower" will be built on the Dubai Creek Harbor, a massive new tourism development. The Tower will eclipse the Dubai's Burj Khalifa -- currently the tallest building in the world.
Height: 928m (3,045ft)
Architect: Santiago Calatrava
The expected completion date for The Tower in Dubai is 2020.
Height: 928m (3,045ft)
Architect: Santiago Calatrava
The building will hold several observation decks in its oval-shaped peak. One deck will offer a 360-degree view of the city.
Height: 928m (3,045ft)
Architect: Santiago Calatrava
The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE – Currently world's tallest building, since it was completed in 2010, is the Burj Khalifa. It stands a massive 198 meters (650 feet) above its nearest competitor.
Height: 828m (2717ft)
Floors: 163
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
One Vanderbilt Avenue, New York – A new tall tower has broken ground in New York City. Named the One Vanderbilt Avenue tower, the building is designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox architects, and construction officially started today. At 1,401 feet tall, upon completion it will be the second tallest building in New York after the One World Trade Center.
Height: 427m (1,401ft)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – In February, a proposal for a mile-high tower in Tokyo was revealed.
Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
Sky Mile Tower, Tokyo, Japan – The 1,600 meter tower is part of a future city concept named "Next Tokyo 2045," which envisions a floating mega-city in Tokyo Bay.
Height: 1,600m (5,250ft)
Architect: Kohn Pefersen Fox Associates and Leslie E Robertson Associates
1 Undershaft, London, UK – In December 2015, plans were unveiled for the 1 Undershaft -- a 300m tall building that could become the City of London's tallest building.
Height: 300m (984ft)
Floors: 73
Architect: Aroland Holdings
1 Undershaft will sit across the river from London's tallest building, The Shard, which is 9.6 meters taller.
Height: 300m (984ft)
Floors: 73
Architect: Aroland Holdings
Shanghai World Financial Center, Shanghai, China – Construction of Shanghai's third supertall building took 11 years, but the skyscraper dubbed "The Bottle Opener" was met with critical praise and high-end residents when it completed in 2008, including the Park Hyatt Shanghai and offices for Ernst & Young, Morgan Stanley, and BNP Paribas.
Height: 492m (1614.17ft)
Floors: 101
Architect: Kohn Pederson Fox
International Commerce Center, Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong's tallest building has 108 floors -- but walking around it, you'd get a different story. The city's tetraphobia -- the fear of the number four -- means floors with the number have been skipped, and the International Commerce Center is marketed as a 118-story skyscraper.
Height: 484m (1588ft)
Floors: 108
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox
Shanghai Tower – Standing at 2,074 feet (632 meters) tall, the Shanghai Tower is the world's second tallest building.
Petronas Towers 1 and 2, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The joint eighth highest completed skyscraper is still the tallest twin towers in the world. Finished in 1996 and inaugurated in 1999, it's been the site of numerous hair-raising stunts. Felix Baumgartner set a then-BASE jump world record in 1999 by jumping off a window cleaning crane, and in 2009 Frenchman Alain Robert, known as "Spiderman," freeclimbed to the top of Tower Two without safety equipment -- and did so in under two hours.
Height: 451.9m (1483ft)
Floors: 88
Architect: Cesar Pelli
Zifeng Tower, Nanjing, China – The architects behind the Burj Khalifa are also responsible for the world's tenth tallest building. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill's Zifeng Tower in Nanjing completed in January 2010 and sits just above the Willis Tower (previously the Sears Tower) in the rankings, eclipsing the SOM-designed Chicago icon by a mere 7.9 meters (26 ft).
Height: 450m (1476ft)
Floors: 66
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Suzhou IFS, Suzhou, China – The Suzhou IFS is two meters shy of the Changsha tower.
Height: 450 meters (1476 feet)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Three Sixty West Tower B, Mumbai, India – Kohn Pedersen Fox is back with this 90-story residential building. Zigzagging cuts in the curtain-wall break up the monotony of yet another boxy tower.
Height: 372 metres (1,220 ft)
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox