(CNN) After breaking ground in October 2016, Dubai Creek Tower is on the up -- although it hasn't yet reached ground level.

Intriguing new photos emerged courtesy of developer Emaar Properties showing an aerial shot of the tower's vast footprint, along with workers deep underground finishing the foundations.

Building within the 2.3 square-mile Dubai Creek Harbour complex, Emaar is looking to eclipse its most famous creation the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure since 2010. To do so has required laying 236ft deep foundation piles -- a world record -- set to be capped with 1.59 million cubic feet of concrete. When completed, the 3,045ft tower will best the Burj by a massive 322ft.

An image from Emaar Properties dated August 13 shows workers constructing the pile cap frame on to which 1.59 million cubic feet of concrete will be poured.

The Emaar Properties and Dubai Holdings joint venture is inspired by the lily flower and mosque minarets, say its developers, and will feature a 68-mile array of supporting cables. Swiss-Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava has designed a 360-degree observation deck and a capacious Hanging Gardens of Babylon-style floor into the structure, with views over the nearby Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Previously known as The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour, the project now shares the same name as a 384ft building completed in 1995. Emaar would not confirm a completion date to CNN, but previous reporting has said the tower would be ready in time for Dubai Expo 2020.

