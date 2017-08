(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- At a press conference at Trump Tower, the President said " there is blame on both sides " for the violence at the Charlottesville rally, placing the white supremacists on one side and the "alt-left" on the other side.

-- A fourth CEO departed Trump's manufacturing council amid a growing call for more to leave after the President took two days to denounce white supremacy.

-- Department of Justice prosecutors are seeking records related to a website that organized protests against President Trump in January. The web hosting provider said the search warrant requests are unconstitutional.

-- Obamacare silver plan premiums are expected to rise 20% next year if Trump stops funding subsidies, according to a CBO report.

-- The president of a Republican PAC is interested in the prospect of a Kid Rock Senate run

-- China told the United States and North Korea to cool it and " put the brakes " on provocative actions leading to military action.

-- The Google engineer who was was fired last week over a controversial essay on diversity has gained support from the alt-right, but he said he does not support them

-- A North Carolina sheriff wants to charge the protesters who toppled a Confederate statue on Monday.

-- A mother lied about her daughter having cancer for eight years -- but why? Münchausen syndrome by proxy, or medical child abuse, occurs when people fake or exaggerate illnesses in their children to get medical care and capture the sympathy of others.

-- Maria Sharapova is set to come back to tennis for her first grand slam appearance after a 15-month doping ban.