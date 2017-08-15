(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- At a press conference at Trump Tower, the President said "there is blame on both sides" for the violence at the Charlottesville rally, placing the white supremacists on one side and the "alt-left" on the other side.
-- A fourth CEO departed Trump's manufacturing council amid a growing call for more to leave after the President took two days to denounce white supremacy.
-- Department of Justice prosecutors are seeking records related to a website that organized protests against President Trump in January. The web hosting provider said the search warrant requests are unconstitutional.
-- Obamacare silver plan premiums are expected to rise 20% next year if Trump stops funding subsidies, according to a CBO report.
-- The president of a Republican PAC is interested in the prospect of a Kid Rock Senate run.
-- China told the United States and North Korea to cool it and "put the brakes" on provocative actions leading to military action.
-- The Google engineer who was was fired last week over a controversial essay on diversity has gained support from the alt-right, but he said he does not support them.
-- A North Carolina sheriff wants to charge the protesters who toppled a Confederate statue on Monday.
-- A mother lied about her daughter having cancer for eight years -- but why? Münchausen syndrome by proxy, or medical child abuse, occurs when people fake or exaggerate illnesses in their children to get medical care and capture the sympathy of others.
-- Maria Sharapova is set to come back to tennis for her first grand slam appearance after a 15-month doping ban.
-- The project was initially kept a bit hush-hush, but The New York Times and Showtime have teamed up on a documentary about the news organization during Trump era.