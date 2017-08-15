Peacekeeper, workers killed in attack on UN missions in Mali

Story highlights Eight people killed in two attacks on the UN in Mali

Seven people died in the central city of Timbuktu, while one peacekeeper was killed in Douenza

(CNN) A total of eight people were killed Monday in two separate attacks on the United Nations mission in Mali, according to the UN.

Seven people were killed when armed men attacked the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) headquarters in Timbuktu on Monday, according to a MINUSMA statement.

Five MINUSMA security guards, one member of the Mali National Police and one civilian contractor working for MINUSMA were killed during the attack. A Malian security guard and six peacekeepers were also wounded in the incident.

MINUSMA says they "responded immediately by deploying a rapid reaction force to secure the Mission's headquarters and attack helicopters to track down potential attackers."

Six assailants were killed in the attack, according to the statement.

