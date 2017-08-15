(CNN) The hunt for survivors of the deadly mudslide in Sierra Leone continued Tuesday as the official death toll rose to 245, with numbers expected to grow and hundreds still missing.

"More bodies have been discovered. The number rose from 205 to 245, the search continued this morning, and we expect that number to rise," Abu Bakarr, spokesman for the Red Cross in Sierra Leone, told CNN on Tuesday.

Rescue workers gather at the summit of a mudslide in Regent, east of Freetown, on Monday.

Heavy rain, normally a blessing at this time of year in West Africa, turned into a nightmare on Monday when flooding caused torrents of mud to wash down Mount Sugar Loaf about five miles outside the capital Freetown, according to government officials and aid agencies.

A chunk of the mountain came down under the force of the water, onto the houses that hugged the slopes, many of them little more that wooden shacks with tin roofs in this desperately poor nation.

"Social welfare is out on the streets of Freetown registering and talking to survivors as we try to ascertain exactly how many people are missing," Abdulai Bayraytay, a spokesman for President Ernest Koroma, told CNN.

