Dozens killed in northern Nigeria triple suicide attack

Story highlights Dozens killed after three separate attacks

One bomber targeted a camp for displaced people while the other two attacked a market

Kano, Nigeria (CNN) At least 30 people were killed and more than 80 others injured in a triple suicide attack Tuesday in the town of Mandarari, in Nigeria's Borno State, according to civilian vigilantes fighting Boko Haram Islamists in the area.

Three female suicide bombers detonated their explosive belts in a local market and outside a nearby camp for people displaced by Boko Haram violence.

"The first bomber struck outside the IDP (internally displaced persons) camp overlooking the market around 6 p.m. (local time) hitting some people and causing confusion as people tried to flee " civilian vigilante Bukar Kyari said.

While traders were trying to close their shops and evacuate their wares, two female bombers hit the market "almost simultaneously," said another civilian vigilante, Usman Grema.

The attacks happened on a weekly market day when people from the town and nearby villages flood the market to buy and sell food, clothing and livestock.

Read More