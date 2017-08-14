White nationalists get ready for round 2 ... in Texas

(CNN) Brace yourselves for Round 2: White nationalists are planning for another protest in September.

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and other extremist groups plan to hold a "white lives matter" rally at Texas A&M on September 11. Richard Spencer, the white supremacist who helped found the so-called alt-right movement, will speak at the event, according to the Battalion, Texas A&M's student newspaper.

The Battalion reports the Texas protest organizer, Preston Wiginton, was inspired by the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. That protest drew a large number of counterprotesters and turned violent. One woman was killed and dozens injured when police say a man with views sympathetic to neo-Nazis deliberately drove his car into a crowd.

"Students are planning a number of various [counter-] protests," Josh McCormack, editor in chief of the Battalion, told CNN. "The most popular protests seems to be a recreation of the 'maroon wall.'"

Blocking the view

