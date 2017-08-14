Story highlights Taylor Swift is no longer a defendant in the lawsuit

Denver (CNN) A jury will hear closing arguments today in a lawsuit brought by a former radio DJ in Colorado who says Taylor Swift's allegation that he groped her led to his firing. They'll also hear final arguments in Swift's countersuit against ex-DJ David Mueller.

The singer was dismissed as a defendant in Mueller's suit on Friday when a judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence to show that Swift had acted improperly.

The federal suit brought by Mueller continues with just the singer's mother, Andrea Swift, and radio promotions director, Frank Bell, as defendants.

Swift alleges Mueller groped her at a meet-and-greet in June 2013. Mueller denies grabbing Swift and claims he was wrongfully terminated after Swift and her mother pressured the radio station to fire him following the alleged incident. Swift filed a countersuit in response.

Mueller's suit doesn't seek a specific monetary amount, but an expert retained by the ex-radio host determined that nearly $3 million was a fair compensation for damages. Swift is seeking $1 in her countersuit.

