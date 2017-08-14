GoDaddy boots the Daily Stormer after a derogatory story on the Charlottesville victim

Story highlights Church mass killer Dylann Roof among those who read the Daily Stormer

GoDaddy said the website violated 'terms of service'

(CNN) Web hosting company GoDaddy told white supremacist and neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer to find another service provider after it published a derogatory story about the woman killed at the Charlottesville, Virginia, white supremacist rally.

Heather Heyer died Saturady after a car rammed a crowd of counter-protesters gathered to oppose a "Unite the Right" rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

"We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service," GoDaddy said in a tweet on Sunday night, responding to tweets complaining about the post.

CNN sought further comment from GoDaddy, which hosted the domain name for the neo-Nazi website but it has not yet responded.

An article posted on The Daily Stormer called Heyer "fat and a drain on society."

Read More