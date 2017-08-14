GoDaddy boots neo-Nazi site after a derogatory story on the Charlottesville victim

Story highlights Church mass killer Dylann Roof among those who read the Daily Stormer

GoDaddy: Site violated 'terms of service'

(CNN) The Daily Stormer, a white supremacist and neo-Nazi website, needs to find another domain name provider after GoDaddy gave it the boot following a derogatory story about the woman killed at the Charlottesville, Virginia, rally.

The site, which calls itself "The World's Most Genocidal Republican Website," registered its name with GoDaddy -- but GoDaddy doesn't host the Daily Stormer's content.

Nevertheless, the company said it wants nothing to do with the site following a piece on Heather Heyer. Heyer died after a car rammed a crowd of counter-protesters gathered to oppose a "Unite the Right" rally of white nationalist and other right-wing groups.

We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. — GoDaddy (@GoDaddy) August 14, 2017

"We have informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service. If no action is taken after 24 hours, we will cancel the service," GoDaddy spokesman Dan Race told CNN in a statement.

"Given their latest article comes on the immediate heels of a violent act, we believe this type of article could incite additional violence, which violates our terms of service."

Read More