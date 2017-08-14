Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

(CNN) Today is the 70th anniversary of the birth of Pakistan and India - one of history's greatest mass migrations . Here's what else you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Charlottesville attack

2. North Korea tensions

After last week's nuke-laden bluster, two top figures in the Trump administration are trying to lower the temperature . In a co-authored opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis presented a clear, united position. The aim of the US, they said, is not regime change in North Korea but a "peaceful pressure campaign" to denuclearize it.

3. Burkina Faso attack

Details are scarce, and we don't yet know how many assailants were involved in yesterday's attack on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital. At least 18 people -- many of them foreigners -- were killed in what the government's calling a terror incident. Militants have targeted civilians in Burkina Faso several times, including last year when attackers seized a luxury hotel, killing dozens of people.

4. Kenya election

At least 24 people have died in violent post-election protests in Kenya. President Uhuru Kenyatta beat opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga 54% to 45%, but Odinga rejected the results and called it rigged. Odinga's supporters then took to the streets in droves in some cities. Many of the dead were shot, including a 9-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet.

Kenya's last election, in 2013, passed off peacefully, but 10 years ago the country was plunged into widespread violence after the 2007 vote. More than 1,000 people were killed in months of bloodshed when Odinga -- who'd been defeated by the then-President Mwai Kibaki -- claimed the vote was rigged.

Riot police prepare to advance towards protesters past burning barricades, during clashes between police and protesters in Nairobi on Saturday.

5. Lotteries

Look twice

Bought your eclipse glasses yet? Be careful, because there are lots of fakes out there and even Amazon is giving refunds for frauds it has sold.

So noted

Taylor Swift's gotten lots of support during her civil trial, including the folks a rmed with Post-In Notes right across the street.

Not the 'Love Boat'

Nothing stops the party on a cruise ship out in the middle of the Indian Ocean quite like a threat by pirates

Organic autos

