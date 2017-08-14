Breaking News

New Day, weekdays 6-9am ET

Panelist to Symone Sanders in fiery debate: 'Shut up'

By Lindsey Ellefson, CNN

Updated 10:04 AM ET, Mon August 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Panelist to Sanders: 'Shut up' in fiery debate
Panelist to Sanders: 'Shut up' in fiery debate

    JUST WATCHED

    Panelist to Sanders: 'Shut up' in fiery debate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Panelist to Sanders: 'Shut up' in fiery debate 01:27

(CNN)A debate about the weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, got heated Monday morning as a former Virginia attorney general asked a CNN political commentator to "shut up."

Symone Sanders, who worked as national press secretary for Bernie Sanders during his presidential campaign, accused former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli of not speaking "to the heart" of what happened in Charlottesville when white supremacists descended for a "Unite the Right" rally.
"Can I finish, Symone?" asked Cuccinelli at one point during the "New Day" debate. "Will you just shut up for a minute and let me finish?"
Anchor Chris Cuomo was quick to jump in, saying, "Ken, you don't want to use language like that when you're talking to Symone. You can disagree, but you don't talk like that on this show. You know better."
    Sanders and Cuccinelli are not the first to tangle over where to cast blame for the violence in Virginia, which included a vehicular attack that left one counter-protester dead and 19 injured.
    Read More
    After President Donald Trump condemned the violence on "many sides" without directly naming white supremacists and neo-Nazis, he was met with bipartisan calls to name them.

    Watch New Day weekdays at 6am-9am ET. For the latest on New Day click here