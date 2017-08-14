Breaking News

Protesters pull down Confederate statute in North Carolina

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 10:44 PM ET, Mon August 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

durham protest confederate monument torn down_00001415
durham protest confederate monument torn down_00001415

    JUST WATCHED

    Protesters tear down Confederate monument

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Protesters tear down Confederate monument 00:45

(CNN)A peaceful protest organized to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, took a turn Monday when protesters toppled a Confederate statute in Durham, North Carolina.

Demonstrators gathered at the old Durham County courthouse around the Confederate Soldiers Monument. The monument, dedicated in 1924, depicts a soldier holding a gun on top of a concrete pillar. The pillar is engraved "In memory of the boys who wore gray."
During the protest, a person climbed a ladder and tied a rope to the top of the statute as the crowd chanted, "We are the revolution."
Protesters pulled the rope and erupted in cheers as the statue toppled onto the ground. Several people ran up to the mangled statute, kicking it and spitting on it.
    "The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable, but there is a better way to remove these monuments," tweeted North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
    Read More
    From New York to Indiana to California, numerous demonstrations have been organized since Saturday, when Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville while counterprotesting a white nationalist rally. Many demonstrators connected with each other through public Facebook events calling for supporters.
    "Emergency Protest -- Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville," reads the Durham protest event page.
    At the end of the event description it reads: "Tear down all white supremacist Confederate statues now!"
    Durham City Police said no arrests were made because the incident occurred on county property. CNN has reached out to county officials for a statement.

    'Old Joe' removed

    On Monday in Gainesville, Florida, construction workers, approved by the city, removed a confederate statute called "Old Joe." The statute sat outside the Alachua County Administration Building for over 100 years.

    CNN's Jeremy Grisham contributed to this report.