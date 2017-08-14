Protesters pull down Confederate statute in North Carolina

(CNN) A peaceful protest organized to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville, Virginia, took a turn Monday when protesters toppled a Confederate statute in Durham, North Carolina.

Demonstrators gathered at the old Durham County courthouse around the Confederate Soldiers Monument. The monument, dedicated in 1924 , depicts a soldier holding a gun on top of a concrete pillar. The pillar is engraved "In memory of the boys who wore gray."

During the protest, a person climbed a ladder and tied a rope to the top of the statute as the crowd chanted, "We are the revolution."

Update: you can see protester put rope around statue before it's pulled down.@WNCN pic.twitter.com/MBkNUpIuya — Amy Cutler (@AmyCutlerNews) August 14, 2017

Protesters pulled the rope and erupted in cheers as the statue toppled onto the ground. Several people ran up to the mangled statute, kicking it and spitting on it.

"The racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable, but there is a better way to remove these monuments," tweeted North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

