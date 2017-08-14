People stand up to white nationalists. Their weapon of choice? Money

(CNN) People are trying to stick it to the white nationalists who descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. Their weapon of choice: Money.

Several non-profits in the Charlottesville area are reporting an uptick in donations in response to the violent white supremacist rally that shook the college town.

Calls for support are also getting a lot of traction on social media. A Twitter thread with a list of organizations has gotten tens of thousands of likes and retweets since it was posted early Saturday morning.

THREAD: I think it would be cool if tons of folks donated to good Charlottesville-based nonprofits those Nazi jerks would really hate. So... — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) August 12, 2017

The Black Student Alliance at the University of Virginia was on that list. A volunteer with the group said they'd heard from many people who told them they'd given money, but they won't know how much they've gotten until the school processes the donations.

