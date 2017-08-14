The story behind the Charlottesville crash photo

(CNN) A Virginia photographer was on the last day of his job at the local newspaper when he captured the defining image of the violent Charlottesville protest.

Ryan Kelly, a staff photographer for Charlottesville's Daily Progress, snapped photos Saturday as a car barreled into a crowd of counterprotesters marching against a white nationalist rally. One woman died and 19 were injured.

"It was a terrible thing and the fact that more people will be more aware of it happening is an overall positive, but I can't say I'm happy to have been there," Kelly, 30, told the Columbia Journalism Review.

Saturday was supposed to be Kelly's last day working for the Daily Progress (he's soon moving on to a job as the digital and social media coordinator for a Virginia brewery). The newspaper's staff has been prepping coverage for the white nationalist rally -- and the counterprotests -- for weeks, he said.

Kelly, 30, told the magazine he was walking in front of the anti-white nationalist protesters when the car came screeching in, next to where he was standing on the sidewalk.

