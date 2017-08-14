(CNN) In response to the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, Boston officials and Mayor Martin Walsh had a message on Monday for hate groups planning a rally in Boston this weekend: They are not welcome.

"We have a message for all the hate groups. Boston does not welcome you here. Boston does not want you here. Boston rejects your message," Walsh said during a news conference. "We reject racism, we reject white supremacy, we reject anti-Semitism, we reject the KKK, we reject the neo-Nazis, we reject domestic terrorism and hatred. We will do everything in our power to keep hate out of our city."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker echoed Walsh's statement calling the events that took place in Virginia over the weekend a tragedy and an act of terror.

"What happened in Virginia was a tragedy and an act of terror. A tragedy perpetrated by white supremacists that disturbed, as it should, Americans everywhere. As governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts I want to be clear that there is no place here for that type of hatred, period, that we saw in Virginia."

The rally is planned for Saturday at Boston Common and hosted by Boston Free Speech, according to the Facebook page for the event.

