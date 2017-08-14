Story highlights Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, tweeted this weekend: 'We should call evil by its name'

President Donald Trump made a new statement on Monday

(CNN) Following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, many Republican lawmakers went farther than the President in condemning the violence and actions that took place and urged him to call out white supremacy by name.

Their comments came over the weekend, before Trump more directly rebuked the "KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups," calling them "repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans" in comments Monday at the White House.

Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, applauded the President in a statement on Monday afternoon for "clearly communicating the evilness of racism," and for calling out the white supremacist groups.

Lankford earlier this weekend condemned "the supremacy of any race over another," in a tweet that didn't mention Trump by name.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican in the Senate, invoked the memory of his own brother in a powerful tweet signed with his initials and saying "we should call evil by its name."