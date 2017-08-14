Trump mum on Twitter after outcry over Charlottesville statement

Story highlights Trump has received widespread criticism for his response to Charlottesville

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to push his political agenda, but none of his messages looked to clear up his vague Saturday statement that failed to condemn white supremacists at the center of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump's working vacation at his suburban New Jersey private golf club has been dominated by tensions with North Korea and, more recently, violence in Virginia that lead to three people losing their lives, including one woman who was allegedly rammed by a car driven by a man who admired Adolf Hitler. Trump's comments on the violence Saturday -- he condemned actions "on many sides" -- have been roundly criticized for what he didn't say about white supremacists, the alt-right or Nazi sympathizers.

Since the statement, Trump has received vocal criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike but has entirely stayed mum as his aides looked to explain his silence. On Sunday, the usually loquacious Trump didn't send a single message on Twitter.

Trump's first message on Monday nodded to his brief trip to Washington:

"Heading to Washington this morning. Much work to do. Focus on trade and military. #MAGA."

