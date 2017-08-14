3 big mistakes Donald Trump made in his 2nd speech on Charlottesville

(CNN) Shortly after noon on Monday, President Donald Trump delivered scripted remarks in which he condemned the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who had stoked deadly demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

"Racism is evil -- and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said. "Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America."

Which is good and right. But, let's be wary of giving Trump too much credit for saying, essentially, racism is bad. In fact, a closer look at Trump's words reveal three mistakes he made even in trying to clean up his comments from Saturday.

1. Trump said this on Monday, not Saturday

With scenes of Nazi flags waving and a car driven by a white supremacist allegedly being plowed on purpose into a group of counter-protesters, Trump delivered a speech in which he blamed "many sides" for the violence in Charlottesville. He also pre-emptively absolved himself of blame by insisting these sorts of incidents happened when Barack Obama was president, too.

Read More