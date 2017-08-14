Trump calls white supremacists 'repugnant'

Story highlights Trump was criticized for not calling out hate groups by name over the weekend

"Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America," Trump said Monday

He returned from his New Jersey golf resort for one day Monday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump directly condemned white supremacists and neo-Nazis in a statement from the White House Monday afternoon.

"Racism is evil -- and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said in response to the attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

"Those who spread violence in the name of bigotry strike at the very core of America," Trump said.

"As a candidate I promised to restore law and order to our country and our federal law enforcement agencies are following through on that pledge," Trump said. "We will spare no resource in fighting so that every American child can grow up free from violence and fear. We will defend and protect the sacred rights of all Americans and we will work together so that every citizen in this blessed land is free to follow their dreams, in their hearts, and to express the love and joy in our souls."

Democrats and Republicans have excoriated Trump for his unwillingness to condemn the groups behind the violent protests that left one woman dead who was allegedly hit by a car driven by a man with ties to white supremacy groups.

