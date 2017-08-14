Story highlights The President's chief strategist has come under fire in recent weeks

New York (CNN) White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has lowered his visibility amid the growing calls for his ouster by his critics inside and outside of the West Wing.

One White House official said Bannon has become increasingly aware of how perilous his position in the administration is, and he has purposefully lowered his visibility as rumors of his uncertain future have ramped up. Bannon hasn't given up on staying in the White House entirely, this official noted, but he has not spoken to President Donald Trump or new chief of staff John Kelly about his future, either.

The isolated chief strategist has been in a dejected mood and has stayed in his office more than usual since he has fallen out of favor with the President again in recent weeks, the official said.

This is not the first time there has been talk of Bannon's departure. Trump subverted speculation that Bannon was the mastermind behind his presidency in April when he told a New York Post columnist that he was his "own strategist."

Bannon is relying now on the same tactic he used then -- maintaining a low profile while his job is in danger.

