California, San Francisco join legal fight over sanctuary cities

Story highlights The Trump administration has made sanctuary cities a central focus of its agenda

The governments join Chicago in suing over the policy

Washington (CNN) The city of San Francisco and the state of California are suing the Trump administration over its continued pressure on sanctuary cities, adding to a growing number of court challenges to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda.

The city filed its lawsuit over the weekend challenging conditions the Department of Justice recently put on key law enforcement grants to pressure sanctuary cities, and California announced it would be filing its own suit on Monday.

San Francisco's lawsuit alleges that the recent additional requirements on the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants are unconstitutional.

In the filing, San Francisco calls the added conditions, which require cities to comply in certain ways with federal immigration enforcement, "simply the latest attempt by the Trump administration to coerce state and local jurisdictions into carrying out the federal government's immigration enforcement priorities."

Separately, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday that California would be the first state to challenge the grant conditions.

