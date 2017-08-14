Tillerson, Mattis present united front on North Korea, urge China to act

Story highlights Joint US opinion piece again calls on China to place pressure on North Korea

North Korea officials are finalizing a proposal to fire four missiles off Guam

(CNN) As America's top military official arrived in South Korea, two of the Trump administration's most senior figures attempted to present a clear, united position on North Korea's ongoing threats.

In a co-authored opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal , US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, said the aim of the US' "peaceful pressure campaign" was denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, not regime change.

"We have no desire to inflict harm on the long-suffering North Korean people, who are distinct from the hostile regime in Pyongyang," they wrote.

"We are replacing the failed policy of 'strategic patience'... with a new policy of strategic accountability," they added.

North Korean military figures are putting the final touches on a plan to fire four missiles into the waters around the US territory of Guam, to be presented to leader Kim Jong Un by "mid-August." It's not clear if and when Kim will order the launch.

Read More