Story highlights "You don't shoot at people in this world unless you want to bear the consequences," Mattis told reporters

"The bottom line is we will defend the country from an attack -- for us that's war," he said

Washington (CNN) Secretary of Defense James Mattis issued a strong warning to North Korea Monday: "If they shoot at the United States, I'm assuming they've hit the United States. ... If they do that, then it's game on."

"You don't shoot at people in this world unless you want to bear the consequences," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon.

Soon after Mattis issued his warning, state-run North Korean media outlet KCNA reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had inspected his military's plan to launch missiles at Guam and discussed the possibility of a strike with his top commanders.

"He said that if the planned fire of power demonstration is carried out as the U.S. is going more reckless, it will be the most delightful historic moment when the Hwasong artillerymen will wring the windpipes of the Yankees and point daggers at their necks, underlining the need to be always ready for launching to go into action anytime once our Party decides," the report said.

Mattis said that the US military would be able to determine "within moments" after launch whether or not a North Korean missile was headed for US territory, including Guam. He later added that the US would "take it out" if the missile was determined to be headed for any US territory.

