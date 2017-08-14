(CNN) For Rep. Luis Gutierrez, there is no question of whether Democrats should vote against a budget bill that has funding for President Donald Trump's border wall.

"The Democratic caucus in the House of Representatives and the US Senators would basically have to turn their back on a key constituent group right, which are Latinos, and on fairness and justice, because it's immoral to talk about that wall," Gutierrez told David Axelrod on the "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

The House approved a spending bill at the end of July with $1.6 billion allocated towards a wall on the US-Mexico border. Gutierrez argued that his party must fight against this piece of the appropriations bill with the same fervor as they would for any of their other platform issues.

"Democrats have to be consistent," he said. "You know if this were for defunding Planned Parenthood we wouldn't even have a question of Democrats sitting down and negotiating for that budget. If this were to eliminate same-sex marriage, we wouldn't have a conversation as Democrats whether we were going to vote for that budget."

"If it's for deportation and splitting up families and destroying the 'Dreamers,' Democrats have to say that's a line we won't cross either. That's a key fundamental value of our Democratic Party," Gutierrez continued. "And you know and I think we're going to meet that challenge. I really do believe we're going to meet that challenge."

