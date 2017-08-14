Story highlights Mattis: "The strategic decisions have not been made"

McCain said last week the US was "losing" there

Washington (CNN) Defense Secretary James Mattis said Monday that the Trump administration was "very, very close" to finalizing its new strategy in Afghanistan, but warned it had not been settled yet.

"The strategic decisions have not been made," Mattis said.

During comments at the Pentagon press area, Mattis insisted "all options" remained on the table for how to approach Afghanistan, and said those options included a full withdrawal as well as a proposal for the use of more contractors to manage the US effort there.

When asked if President Donald Trump had confidence in Gen. John Nicholson as the top US commander in Afghanistan, Mattis replied, "ask the President," and voiced his own support for the general.

"He is our commander in the field," Mattis said. "He has the confidence of NATO. He has the confidence of Afghanistan. He has the confidence of the United States, and the President again is looking at all aspects of our effort over there as he must in his responsibilities as the commander-in-chief."

Read More