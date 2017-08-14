CNN to host Paul Ryan town hall in Wisconsin

Story highlights It will air August 21 at 9 p.m. ET

It will be held in Wisconsin

Washington (CNN) CNN will host an exclusive town hall August 21 featuring House Speaker Paul Ryan in Racine, Wisconsin, CNN announced on Monday.

The town hall will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper, and Ryan will take questions from constituents living in his southeast Wisconsin congressional district.

The town hall comes as Ryan is preparing to return to Capitol Hill to address deadlines on the federal budget and the need to address the debt ceiling.

He's expected to be asked questions about the federal budget, tax reform, infrastructure and President Donald Trump -- and is also expected to outline House Republicans priorities for the fall.

The town hall will air at 9 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and will be carried by CNN's SiriusXM Channel 116 and the Westwood One Radio Network. It will also stream on CNNGo and CNNGo apps.