Trump campaign aide sought Russia meeting

(CNN) A former Trump campaign volunteer offered to set up a meeting between campaign officials for then-candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin last March, according to a source that reviewed a March 2016 email from the campaign aide -- but that meeting was dismissed by campaign leadership and Trump was advised not to do it.

In a March 2016 email, Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos offered to set up a meeting between top Russian officials and top Trump campaign officials, under the subject line "Meeting with Russian Leadership -- Including Putin," according to the source.

The email from Papadopoulos was first reported by The Washington Post Monday evening. The Post also reported that Papadopoulos made at least six requests for meetings between top campaign officials and Russian officials over the course of the campaign, but that they were roundly rejected by several members of the campaign.

Papadopoulos did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment.

Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, as federal agents searched his Virginia home and removed evidence. Manafort was a part of Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer and a Russian-American lobbyist, and has given contemporaneous notes he took of that meeting to investigators.

