FBI arrests man in Oklahoma bombing sting

Story highlights The complaint alleges Varnell intended to set off a bomb in Oklahoma City

The FBI alleges it provided him inert materials and arrested him after his attempt

(CNN) The Department of Justice announced Monday that the FBI arrested an Oklahoma man on Saturday for allegedly trying to detonate what he thought was a vehicle bomb at a bank in downtown Oklahoma City.

The criminal complaint filed Sunday alleges that the 23-year-old man, Jerry Drake Varnell, tried to detonate what he believed was a van full of explosives that he had parked next to an Oklahoma City bank and was arrested after the attempt, at around 1 a.m.

Raul Bujanda, an FBI assistant special agent in charge for Oklahoma City, said at a news conference Monday that the plot echoed the Oklahoma City bombing of 1995.

Bujanda alleged Varnell holds an "anti-government" ideology, as evidenced in part by his posts on Facebook and conversations with an undercover agent.

The complaint alleges Varnell previously expressed a desire to blow up the Federal Reserve building in Washington and eventually selected a BancFirst location in Oklahoma City to target. It said someone who had spoken with Varnell told the FBI about his intentions and sent law enforcement some screenshots of conversations they had on a secure messaging platform.

