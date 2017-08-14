What Donald Trump didn't say when he talked about white supremacists

Washington (CNN) Days after bloody demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left a counterprotester dead, President Donald Trump denounced the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis by name, calling those and other hate groups "repugnant to all that we hold dear as Americans."

Trump's comments came after two days of immense public pressure that he forcefully condemn white supremacists who gathered for a rally at which the counterprotester was killed. He decried racism as "evil" and said that "those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs."

Much of the commentary focused on the timing of the statement and why Trump didn't specifically condemn racist hate groups immediately rather than waiting for several days. Yet the statement also lacked one powerful -- and critical -- component: Trump failed to specifically reject support of the white nationalists, racists and bigots who say they back him.

Many of these groups appear emboldened since Trump's election and seem to see the President as an ally in the White House. David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader and Louisiana lawmaker, told reporters in Charlottesville Saturday that the protesters are "determined to take this country back. We're going to fufill the promises of Donald Trump."

After Trump tweeted earlier Saturday that everyone "must be united & condemn all that hate stands for," Duke issued a fiery reply on Twitter, the President's platform of choice: "I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists."

