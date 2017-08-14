Colombian President to Pence: No US military intervention in Venezuela

Story highlights Vice President Pence is on a trip to four Latin American countries

Speaking in Colombia, he said, "In Venezuela, we're seeing the tragedy of tyranny play out before our eyes"

(CNN) Two days after US President Donald Trump said he would not rule out a military option to intervene in Venezuela, the President of Colombia had a message for his American counterpart: Rule it out.

Speaking alongside visiting US Vice President Mike Pence, Colombia's Juan Manuel Santos said Latin American nations favor "other measures" to bring about change in Venezuela.

"Since friends have to tell them the truth, I've told Vice President Pence the possibility of military intervention shouldn't even be considered," Santos said.

"The Latin American continent, every country in Latin America, would not favor any form of military intervention and that is why we are saying we are intent on looking into other measures some of which are already underway and others to be implemented in the future," Santos added.

"But a transition in the Venezuelan regime toward democracy must be a peaceful transition. It must be hopefully a democratic transition. And it must be done quickly."

Read More