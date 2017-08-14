Trump made two statements on Charlottesville. Here's how white nationalists heard them.

(CNN) Two days apart, President Trump issued two different statements about the violence that engulfed Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white supremacist rally over the weekend.

After facing criticism for the vague wording of his original statement on the clashes, which ended with three dead and dozens other wounded, Trump upped his rhetoric for a second statement that divided his alt-right and racist supporters. Some heard the diluted words of a man forced to bow to media pressure, while others found winking encouragement in between the lines.

When he says, 'all sides,' they hear vindication

We condemn in the strong possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.

As violence spread across Charlottesvile, Trump spoke from a podium in Bedford, New Jersey. The statement, seemingly strong in its tone but vague on the intended subjects, worried career politicians and anti-racists who sensed a President unwilling to rebuke white racism by name.

Nazi, alt-right and white supremacist groups, however, were emboldened by the condemnation, which they saw as a defense, or even as a tacit approval.

