Charlottesville mayor: Trump 'whiffed' at chance to denounce white supremacists

By Lindsey Ellefson, CNN

Updated 8:39 AM ET, Mon August 14, 2017

(CNN)The mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, slammed President Donald Trump Monday for his unwillingness to forcefully condemn white separatists behind the racial unrest that left one woman dead over the weekend in the city.

Michael Signer, a Democrat, was asked by CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day" if Trump still needed to call out Nazis and white supremacists.
"I've already spent enough time talking about Donald Trump. He is our President, with respect, but I think it speaks for itself. He had his moment. These are times for leadership."
He continued, "He kind of had his opportunity and he whiffed and I think that speaks for itself."
    After Saturday's violence, Trump condemned "hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides." His decision to not specifically mention the white nationalist or neo-Nazi groups in attendance led to bipartisan calls for him to do so.
    The President is expected to again address the events in Charlottesville later Monday.

