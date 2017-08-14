A GOP lawmaker wants Trump to stop listening to Steve Bannon

Washington (CNN) Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, criticized White House aides Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller by name on Monday evening, arguing that it's "pretty clear" the two staffers think alt-right groups "should be accommodated."

The GOP congressman's comments follow a weekend of unrest and violence in the United States as demonstrators took to the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, where a white supremacist rally was scheduled to take place.

One person died and several more were injured when a car drove through a crowd of counterprotesters.

"I think that the President would go a long way toward improving his approval rating if he starts listening to others, not those who have taken him down this path," Curbelo said in an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" Monday evening. But when asked if the aides should be fired, Curbelo said: "I don't know if they need to be fired, maybe they need to be marginalized, maybe the President just needs to start taking advice from the right people."

When asked if he thinks "there's more than one person who supports the alt-right in the President's inner circle," Curbelo said: "I do believe so."