Charlottesville activists: Love trumps hate, eventually

Story highlights Leslie Jones and David Straughn: Charlottesville you're seeing is not the town voted one of the happiest places in America

As residents, we renew our commitment to our ideals as a city that values diversity, art, compassion, and love, they write

Leslie M. Scott-Jones was born and raised in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she lives with her two children. She co-hosts "Home Grown," a radio show about local art, on 94.7 WPVC and is the artistic director at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. David Vaughn Straughn is a local activist who has lived in Charlottesville for over 20 years. He is a contributing writer for Parle Magazine and Scalawag. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) Before this weekend, you might not have heard of our hometown. Charlottesville is built into a valley of the Piedmont region of Virginia, nestled between the Rivanna River and the Blue Ridge Mountains. It is a somewhat tranquil college town, famous on many travel sites for its beauty and historical significance, and marketed to tourists and potential residents as a happy, safe place that routinely shows up on lists of the best places to live in America. This is not the Charlottesville the country is seeing now.

Leslie Scott-Jones

David Straughn

As the nation and the world now knows, a car was weaponized in the name of terrorism. James Alex Fields, Jr. has been arrested and accused of using a vehicle to purposely drive over citizens of this town, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring several more. One of us stood only a few feet away. Video was posted to social media of Deandre Harris , a young black man, being beaten by a group of white supremacists with poles inside a public parking garage two blocks away from the fatal incident. These are just two stories of violence from a long list of assaults witnessed and photographed by local journalists and community members.

There is no way to describe the terror and trauma of this weekend's events. There is no way for us to disregard or cleanse it from our souls. It is all too real, and will continue to haunt this town and every person in it. There is no way to whitewash this. All we can do is summon our collective power as a community. We must resolve, in the most concrete ways and the most vehement language, to dismantle the underlying systemic racism, homophobia, misogyny and bigotry that created this crisis in the first place.

Right now, flowing inside this valley are emotions that range from fear to disbelief to anger. Our community can't simply wait to breathe easy. Lives (Heather Heyer's, and two state troopers whose helicopter crashed as they were monitoring the situation) were lost Saturday in Charlottesville. We grieve, individually, and as a community, for this loss of life.

Read More