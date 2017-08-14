Story highlights Issac Bailey: Trump and supporters seem to think he can walk away from his ugly racial history without answering for it

Bailey: If Trump wants us to believe his remarks on Charlottesville attack, there are four things he can do to start

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Donald Trump's supporters are convinced that no matter what the President says on the thorny issue of race, it will never be enough for his critics.

Issac Bailey

"If Donald Trump (had) suddenly jumped on Marine One ... down to Charlottesville, walked into the jail where the young man was being held, shot him between the eyes, I guarantee you people said he didn't use the right caliber bullet," former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said this weekend on Fox and Friends.

Trump supporters, like Huckabee, are right: only Trump's actions will matter because the President has so devalued his own words.

There is little Trump can say to build credibility on the issue of race, one of the most vexing issues we face.