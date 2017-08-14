As an immigrant, I found the best of America in Charlottesville

Story highlights Anushay Hossain: I came to the United States to attend college at UVA; I know hate groups do not stand a chance there

Anushay Hossain is a writer and media personality based in Washington. For more, visit AnushaysPoint.com. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) I will forever remember the summer of 2017 as the summer I watched my sleepy, beautiful college town of Charlottesville burn across the world's television screens as neo-Nazi groups descended, clashing with counterprotesters, leaving one dead and many injured.

As I watched on television and online, part of me felt a maternal instinct to protect the city where two decades ago I arrived from Bangladesh, beginning a chapter in a country that would eventually become my home. Far away from my family and friends back home, it was in Charlottesville where I found the best of America.

Like the thousands of other students who come to America to attend world-class colleges and universities, I ended up in Charlottesville because my parents wanted me to have the best educational opportunities. Between my older sister and me, we have three degrees from UVA. My father, who also attended university in the States, was always a staunch supporter of higher education in this country -- which even today he considers among the greatest in the world.

His belief in educating all four of his daughters, and in sending us abroad for higher education, however, was practically unheard of in Bangladesh in the 1980s. When I was growing up, higher education was not only a luxury not afforded to girls, but most families also married off their daughters after high school graduation.

"How could you not educate your children?" Dad would say. "You have got to educate your sons and daughters." That sentiment in many ways saved my life, and I never took my time at UVA for granted because I knew how narrowly I escaped a very different fate.

