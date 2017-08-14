How Congress has dropped ball on domestic terror

Story highlights Page Pate: Congress has limited the reach of federal terrorism laws -- so Charlottesville driver can't be prosecuted as a terrorist

Prosecutors need the tools to treat groups that promote hate and violence as the terrorists that they are

(CNN) In what appears to be a brazen, racially motivated attack on a group of counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, one person died and many more were injured.

On Monday President Donald Trump finally denounced the white supremacists whose demonstration led to the attack -- joining politicians and commentators of all stripes who had already harshly and uniformly condemned the Charlottesville attack as a racially motivated terroristic act.

Even conservative Sen. Ted Cruz has tweeted that the attack should be prosecuted as an act of "domestic terrorism." But Sen. Cruz should know that, because of the way Congress has limited the reach of federal terrorism laws, the driver who plowed his car into the crowd can't actually be prosecuted for terrorism.

Federal law defines "domestic terrorism" as criminal conduct that takes place primarily in the United States and involves "acts dangerous to human life" that appear to be intended to either "intimidate or coerce" a group of people, or to influence government policy through "intimidation or coercion."

Seems pretty clear, right? Wrong. While Congress chose to define "domestic terrorism," it did not actually create a crime of domestic terrorism. The punishment for committing an act of "terrorism" under federal law only covers crimes that either occur outside the United States or are initiated by people outside the United States. That means an act of pure terrorism that occurs right here at home, without foreign involvement, can't be prosecuted as terrorism under the law.

