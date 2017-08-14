(CNN) Saudi Arabia has said it will indict a group of "radical" Twitter users charged with "harming the public order," according to a statement on its state news agency website on Sunday.

The size of the group indicted and their identities have not been disclosed. However, Saudi Arabia's spokesman for the Ministry of Culture and Information Hani Al Ghufaily tweeted ahead of the statement that radical Sunni cleric Ali Al Rabieei had been summoned to the "committee for publication crimes."

Al Rabieei's frequently tweets about Shia Muslims, who he refers to as "rejectionists," a derogatory term for the minority group. The cleric's profile photo on the social network also features the image of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, with devil horns.

Al Rabieei could not be reached for comment.

Saudi Arabia has a sizable Shiite minority whose members reside primarily in the restive eastern province of Qatif.

