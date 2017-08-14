Story highlights Urinalysis indicates the champion golfer mixed pain, anxiety and sleeping medications plus THC

(CNN) Golfer Tiger Woods had pain, anxiety and sleep medications, as well as THC, in his system when he was arrested on Memorial Day on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a toxicology report released Monday by the Palm Beach County (Florida) Sheriff's Office.

A urine test revealed hydrocodone and hydromorphone , two opioid pain medications; alprazolam , prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders; zolpidem , a sedative prescribed for insomnia; and metabolites of alprazolam and of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Metabolites are what remains in the body after a person uses a drug.

His representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

The US National Library of Medicine warns against mixing alprazolam with either hydrocodone or hydromorphone, suggesting that the combination might lead to dizziness, lightheadedness, extreme sleepiness, slowed or difficult breathing, or unresponsiveness. In particular, hydrocodone plus alprazolam may increase the risk of "breathing problems, sedation, coma, or other serious, life-threatening side effects."

Police records indicate that Woods, 41, was found asleep on the side of a road in his 2015 Mercedes-Benz. The engine was running and the brake lights on, with the right turn signal flashing. The front and rear tires on the driver's side had gone flat, with both tire rims showing minor damage.