Lawmaker likens same-sex marriage to his friendship with cycling buddies

(CNN) An Australian lawmaker, who's long opposed same-sex marriage, compared it this week to his relationship with his cycling buddies.

Conservative Liberal MP Kevin Andrews was talking to CNN affiliate SkyNews when he tried to make the point that the definition of marriage shouldn't be expanded.

"There are all sorts of affectionate relationships," Andrews said. "I have an affectionate relationship with my cycling mates. We go cycling on the weekends, but that's not marriage."

The SkyNews host promptly interjected, asking Andrews if he was saying same-sex relationships might not be as meaningful as heterosexual relationships.

"I'm not saying that at all," Andrews answered.

