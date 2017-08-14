Story highlights Ronaldo red carded as Real beats Barcelona

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for five games following his red card in Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over rival Barcelona, the Spanish Football Federation confirmed Monday.

The forward received two yellow cards in this season's first El Clasico, the first after removing his shirt to celebrate scoring, and the second for supposedly diving in the Barcelona box.

On top of the one-game ban for the red card, Ronaldo will miss four further games for pushing referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea as he left the field. Real has 10 days to appeal the ban.

Ronaldo had quite the eventful game Sunday, scoring a stunning goal, celebrating topless, and then the red card -- all in just 23 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.