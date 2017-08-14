French pizzeria rammed by car; one dead

Paris (CNN) A car was intentionally rammed into a pizzeria east of Paris Monday night, leaving one girl dead and a child among four other people gravely injured, according to the French Interior Ministry.

A roadblock near Sept-Sort after the crash.

Eight other people suffered minor injuries in the incident, in Sept-Sorts, 55 kilometers (34 miles) east of Paris, the ministry said.

Gendarmes arrested the driver after the incident and the prosecutor's office in the nearby city of Meaux is trying to establish the motive of the driver, it said. There was nobody else in the vehicle.

The Paris Prosecutor told CNN there are no indications the incident was terror-related.

The ministry as well as France's President and prime minister sent their deepest condolences to the family of the girl who died as well as those wounded and their loved ones, the statement from Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said.

Read More