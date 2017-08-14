Breaking News

French pizzeria rammed by car; one dead

By Saskya Vandoorne and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 5:10 PM ET, Mon August 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)A car was intentionally rammed into a pizzeria east of Paris Monday night, leaving one person dead and seven injured, according to the French Interior Ministry.

The incident took place in Sept-Sorts, 55 kilometers (34 miles) east of Paris, a ministry spokesperson told CNN.
The driver of the car has been arrested but his motivations are still unknown the spokesperson said.
The French National police tweeted that an operation was ongoing and asked people to respect the security perimeter, in order not to affect the rescue operations.
    Developing story - more to come