London's Big Ben to fall silent for four years

London (CNN) Big Ben will fall silent next week for four years as "major conservation works" are carried out on the tower which houses the bell, UK Parliament announced Monday.

The chimes emanating from the bell, one of London's most famous attractions, have kept time in the British capital for 157 years.

At noon on Monday, August 21, Big Ben will sound for the last time until 2021.

The repairs are estimated to cost around £29 million, or more than $42 million.

"Big Ben falling silent is a significant milestone in this crucial conservation project. This essential programme of works will safeguard the clock on a long term basis, as well as protecting and preserving its home," Keeper of the Great Clock, Steve Jaggs, said in a statement.

