(CNN) "Bachelor" Season 14 winner Vienna Girardi announced she has miscarried twins.

Girardi shared the news on her Facebook page Sunday.

According to the reality star, doctors had noticed that one of her twins had more fluids than the other, which is a sign of Twin-Twin Transfusion Syndrome. Giradi described the syndrome as a condition where one twin is taking more nutrients than the other.

After going into premature labor 18 weeks into her pregnancy, Girardi said doctors told her she was risking her own life if she did not deliver the twins.

Despite doing "everything to save them," Girardi said their hearts stopped beating and she went into a septic shock.

